Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
(610) 944-9900
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC - Fleetwood
14390 Kutztown Road
Fleetwood, PA 19522
View Map
Dennis W. Merkel Obituary
Dennis W. Merkel, 61, of Kutztown, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.Born March 2, 1958 in Allentown, Dennis was the son of Lee Merkel, Allentown and Eva (Bowman) Neffs. He and his wife, Connie E. (Snyder) Merkel, were married on May 28, 1977.Dennis worked for 28 years for East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc., Lyons. Survivors: Parents, Wife, Connie, are three children, Jeffrey, Eric and Alyssa, his grandchildren, Taylar, Sierra, Dylan, Cooper and Lucas, his sister, and his brother, Scott.Services: Memorial Service, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood, PA. Visitation on Saturday from 12 to 2:00 pm at the funeral home.Contributions: David Prager Patient Assistance Fund or the Cancer Institute Clinical Research Fund, c/o LVHN Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105-1883.Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Dennis and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 6, 2019
