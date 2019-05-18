Dennis Wayne Csekitz, 75, of Lower Saucon Twp. died, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. He is the husband of the late Irene L. Csekitz, who died July 25, 2018. Dennis was born in Allentown on August 1, 1943 to the late John J. and Margaret B. (Buividas) Csekitz. He was a mail handler for the US Postal Service at Lehigh Valley until his retirement. Dennis is a member of Church of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, Hellertown, Sportsmen Clubs in Guthsville, Springtown, Hellertown. He was an Archer, Gun, Hunter and Fisher enthusiast.SURVIVORS: Loving canine: Max and feline: Wilson, then followed by his children: John D. (Diane) of East Greenville, Jill D. (Kim Johnson) of Austin, TX; grandchildren: Erin Dunphy and Zachary. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 20, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at St. Theresa RC Church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, and or the Center for Animal and Health, 1165 Island Park Rd. Easton, PA 18042. Published in Morning Call on May 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary