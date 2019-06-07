Denyce (Dee) Shelbo-Rhoad, moved peacefully to her new address on Monday June 3rd 2019.Born in Allentown, Pa. she was the daughter of the late Daniel & Fay (Klinehan) Shelbo.She is the wife of George William Rhoad Jr. (Bill)Dee with her husband owned and operated ASAP Hydraulics located in Exton, Gap and State College, Pa.She is survived by her husband, sisters Kim Marascio (Tony), Lisa Shelbo-Guerrero, brother Christopher Shelbo (Meg) and step daughter Amy Webb (Michael), grandsons Cole, Cooper, Chase & Charlie and many nieces and nephews that she adored.She was pre-deceased by step-son Sean William Rhoad and brother-in-law Dave Guerrero.There will be a time of visitation on Tuesday June 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM till 5:00 PM followed by a time of sharing at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home.Donations can be made in her memory to the Steven Siller Tunnel to Towers foundation or The Mainline Animal Rescue.Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Coatesville, Pa 610-384-7191A memorial service will also be held at a later date at Herron Funeral Home in Bethlehem , Pa prior to internment at Nisky Hill Cemetery Published in Morning Call on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary