Derrick L. Blaine, 64, of Lower Macungie Twsp., passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Filomena (Ruiz) Blaine, with whom he shared nearly 20 years of marriage. Born in East Orange, NJ, he was the son of Frances (Griffin) Blaine and the late Richard Blaine. He worked as a truck driver for various companies. He was an Army veteran.
Survivors: Wife Filomena; mother Frances of Acworth, GA; brothers Jeffery Alan of GA, Richard Garth of SC; sisters Karen Blaine Andrews and Robin Ann Major, both of GA, nieces and nephews.
Calling period: 1:00 to 2:30 PM, Thursday, August 13th at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. Private memorial services. Burial with military honors promptly at 9:30 AM, Friday, August 14th at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Indiantown Gap Rd. Annville, PA.
Masks are required when attending services. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com