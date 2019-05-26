|
Dessie "Polly" Hoffman , 83 of Brick Twp, NJ passed away May 13, 2019.Born in Joiner, AR, she lived most of her life in Hunterdon County, NJ, and Bethlehem. She spent her career working as a waitress including TJ's Pancake House and the Flemington Family Restaurant. In her Golden years she was active in the Salvation Army and a member of St. Simon and St. Jude Prime Time Seniors in Bethlehem.Polly was pre-deceased by her 10 siblings; Leona, Estelle, Ruby, Loretta, LC, Robert, Johnny, Carl, Tommy and JB. She is survived by her son Ronald (Cathy), her brothers; Lonnie & Roy, six grandchildren; Jessica, Kevin, Ryan, Brittany, Nicholas & Justin. six great grandchildren; Aurora, Daniel, Charlie, Sofia, Niko & Hadley, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A Memorial Gathering will be held, from 1 to 4 PM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, with a Service at 2 PM at the Community Room, 732 E. Goepp St., Bethlehem. Memorials in her memory may be made to: St. Simon & St. Jude Prime Time Seniors, 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018
Published in Morning Call on May 26, 2019