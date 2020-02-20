|
|
Devon Bryce Alpha, 28, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. He was born in Allentown; the son of Raymond H. and Karen (Becker) Alpha.
He was a graduate of Freedom High School and attended Duquesne University. Devon then served our nation as a member of the United States Navy. More recently, he worked in the construction industry with his father and uncle. In his free time, Devon enjoyed playing video games, listening to newly released music and jet skiing on the Lehigh River.
He will be lovingly remembered for his charismatic personality and infectious wittiness. His undeniable sense of humor was sure to leave everyone in the room in fits of laughter. Devon was a loving son, brother, cousin and friend and will be deeply missed by all.
Devon will forever be held in the hearts of his family; parents, Ray and Karen; sisters, Kaelee and Tori; grandfather, Robert "Pop Pop Brownie" Becker; and his uncles, Kevin "Herbie" Becker and wife, Andi; Joel Alpha and wife, Brooke; aunts, Jennifer Alpha and Roxanne Alpha; and of course his buddy, the family dog, Tanner. He was preceded in death by his grandmother and grandfather, Joyce and Ray Alpha; and grandmother, Trudy Becker.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 9:00-11:30 a.m. with a celebration of life to follow at 11:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Inurnment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made in Devon's honor to the Campership Fund at Hope Conference and Renewal Center at 15 Ridgeway Avenue P.O. Box 165, Hope, NJ 07844. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2020