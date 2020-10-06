Diana J. McIntyre, 75, of Bethlehem passed away in her home on Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Daniel P. McIntyre. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Jane (Simons) Stroman. Diana was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1962. She worked for UGI and later for Summit Bank for 25 years until retiring. Diana was a member of Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with her loving family and friends.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her son Daniel McIntyre and his companion Myriam of Bethlehem; sister Judith A. Zambo and her husband Stephen J. Zambo, Jr. of Bethlehem and her loving grandchildren Sean, Colin and Shannon Rose and many loving nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Ss. Simon and Jude Catholic Church, 730 W. Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the service in the church. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Diana's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.