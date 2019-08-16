|
|
Diana M. Spengler, 64, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill. She was the wife of the late Gary K. Spengler. Born in Honesdale, she was a daughter of the late Ervin R. and Bertha A. (Arnold) Hiller. Diana was an administrative assistant at Muhlenberg Elementary School for many years before retiring in 2017. Diana enjoyed movies, reading, spending time with family and laughing with friends.
Survivors: Son: Justin G. Spengler and his beautiful love Jody Sliker; Sisters: Cheryl A. Bartholomew and her husband Kelly S., Lisa J. Prutzman and her husband Gene; Sister-in-law: Linda R. Spengler; Brother-in-law: Keith R. Spengler; Diana is also survived by nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was predeceased by a son Adam K. Spengler, a brother Howard R. Hiller and a sister Patricia A. Frey.
No Services. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers may be made to: The Bill Sugra Memorial Fund, c/o St. Thomas More Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown, PA 18103 or , 525 Valley Center Parkway, Suite 180, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2019