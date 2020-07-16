Diane B. Johnson, 66, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her home in San Francisco after a brave battle with cancer. She was the wife of John Thomas (Tom) Johnson. Born in Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Gerald and Mary (Rickard) Beers. Diane graduated from Hatboro Horsham HS in 1972 and Bloomsburg University in 1976. She was employed at PPL, Inc and PG&E.



Diane lived in Taiwan for 7 years with her family and was active supporting the international community. A loving wife and mother who enjoyed skiing, rugby, hiking and traveling, Diane left a lasting impression on everyone that she met.



Diane is survived by her husband Tom; son and daughter-in-law Erik and Karolina Johnson; daughter Beth Johnson; and sister Donna Keefer.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: UCSF Cancer Program or The GLIDE Foundation.



