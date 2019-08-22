|
|
Diane Dolores Bortz, 61 of Coopersburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on August 17, 2019, after a brave battle against cancer.
Diane was born on July 11, 1958 and was a devoted daughter of Dolores E. Bortz (Geist) and the late Raymond R. Bortz Jr. of Coopersburg. She was a wonderful sister and friend.
Diane graduated from Southern Lehigh High School where she played Field Hockey, Softball and Basketball. In 2003 she was inducted into the Southern Lehigh High School Sports Hall of Fame for her outstanding athletic contributions. Diane had worked at JG Furniture, until it closed, and Theatre Solutions Inc. in Quakertown as a project manager. She was a talented woodworker and also excelled in computer skills, including computer-aided design. Diane was a lifelong member of St. John's UCC Coopersburg.
Survivors: Mother: Dolores, Sisters: Kathy Cacciatore (Gary), Susan Bortz, Carol Bortz and Joyce Cerniglia (who was like a sister to Diane). Uncle: James Bortz (Joan). Nephews: Nicholas Cacciatore and Christopher Cerniglia (Manal). Niece: Jena Ottinger (Jake). Great Niece: Aurora. Cousins: Andy Mills (Kim), Peter Bortz, Jason Bortz (Tina), Adele, Alyssa and August. Best Friends: Kim and Cindy. Many other family and friends.
Services: On Saturday September 7th a calling hour will be held from 10:30 AM until a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 AM, followed by a lunch, all at St. John's UCC in Coopersburg. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. John's UCC, 538 East Thomas Street, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 22, 2019