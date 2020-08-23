1/1
Diane Burnet
Diane Henninger Burnet, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Myrtle Beach, SC on August 11, 2020 with her daughter Amy and her son-in-law Michael by her side. Diane was born in Allentown, PA on February 23, 1943 and grew up in Fogelsville and then resided in the area until she and her husband moved their family to Myrtle Beach in 1982. From there they moved up and down the east coast from Florida to North Carolina to Delaware until finally settling back in Myrtle Beach in 2009. Diane was a zealous disciple for the Lord whose love and grace captivated those who knew her. She would sing His praises, play her beloved piano, and write music that earned her the loving name "Songbird." People were drawn to her gentle, loving spirit and she always saw the good in everything and everyone. She helped shape an inner love and peace in so many people throughout her lifetime. She was gentle but gave His great strength to those who needed it. Diane loved her family, her friends, and her beloved dogs Max and Murphy, and enjoyed being a homemaker, mother, friend and faithful servant of God. She was a mother of two, but a "mom" to countless others. She was a kind, beautiful soul who left an imprint on the hearts of so many. She was truly inspiring and she will never be forgotten - she will live on in the hearts of all who were blessed to know her.

Survivors: She is survived by her son, Scott Burnet and wife Linda Burnet, and her daughter Amy Burnet Eaglin and husband Michael Eaglin. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Richard "Skip" Burnet.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Grand Strand Humane Society of Myrtle Beach. An online guest book is also available at http://www.msfh.net and at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Memories & Condolences
August 22, 2020
August 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Diane. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. She was a beautiful person, inside and out. We were neighbors, in Fogelsville. We spent lots of time together. Taking our kids to Trexler Park to feed the ducks and just hanging out.
Marlene & Barry Smith
Friend
