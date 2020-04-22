Diane C. Trinkle
1945 - 2020
Diane C. Trinkle, 74, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. Born April 21, 1945 in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Betty (Hall) Lewis. Survivors: sons, Matthew and wife, Fawn, Michael, Scott and wife, Heidi, and Sean and wife, Tammy; daughter, Gwendolyn (Wendy) Kemp; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 22, 2020.
