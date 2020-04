Diane Catherine (Marshaleck/Fehr) Moyer, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the widow of William Moyer. Diane was born on December 10, 1941 in Bethlehem to the late Joseph and Helen (Donchez/DiMenichi) Marshaleck. She was a 1958 graduate of Liberty High School. Diane worked as a housekeeper for many years before retiring. SURVIVORS: Diane will be missed by her sons, Timmy Fehr of Sacramento, CA and Corey Fehr of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Debbie Komeski of Bath, PA and Leslie DiMenichi of Durango, CO; grandson, Tyler Fehr; cousin, Maryanne Kuchar of Allentown, PA as well as many cousins and others. SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com . CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Diane's memory to the Alzheimer's Association , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.