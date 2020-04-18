Diane Catherine Moyer
1941 - 2020
Diane Catherine (Marshaleck/Fehr) Moyer, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the widow of William Moyer. Diane was born on December 10, 1941 in Bethlehem to the late Joseph and Helen (Donchez/DiMenichi) Marshaleck. She was a 1958 graduate of Liberty High School. Diane worked as a housekeeper for many years before retiring. SURVIVORS: Diane will be missed by her sons, Timmy Fehr of Sacramento, CA and Corey Fehr of San Antonio, TX; sisters, Debbie Komeski of Bath, PA and Leslie DiMenichi of Durango, CO; grandson, Tyler Fehr; cousin, Maryanne Kuchar of Allentown, PA as well as many cousins and others. SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family due to the current public health concerns. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Diane's memory to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 18, 2020.
