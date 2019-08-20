Home

Volusia Memorial Funeral Home
4815 Clyde Morris Blvd
Port Orange, FL 32129
(386) 322-5373
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Diane Hughes


1966 - 2019
Diane Hughes Obituary
Diane Rehrig Hughes of Port Orange, Florida passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 53. Born January 15, 1966 in Quakertown, PA, to loving parents James and Sandra Rehrig, Diane grew up loving a small town life and spending time with her cousins at the family farm. She graduated from Quakertown High School in 1983 and then went on to earn her degree in Nuclear Medicine Technology from Millersville University in Pennsylvania. One of Diane's finest career accomplishments was directing her department at Griffin Hospital in Connecticut. Diane's proudest family moments include the birth of her children, seeing their college graduations, her loving marriage and the many friendships she shared. Arts and crafts brought her great joy and she shared that love and skill with many.

Diane is survived by her loving and devoted husband Douglas Mark Hughes, her children David Michael Hughes, Richard Joseph Hughes, Kathryn Elizabeth Hughes, her mother Sandra Rehrig, her brother John Rehrig and many friends. Diane will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her.

A celebration of life for Diane will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2170 Route 212, Coopersburg, PA 18036.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers a donation be made in Diane Rehrig Hughes' name to:

The Leukemia/Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org

Halifax Health Foundation

303 N Clyde Morris Blvd

Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Halifax Health Hospice

Attn: Fund Development

3800 Woodbriar Trail

Port Orange, FL 32129
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2019
