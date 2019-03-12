Morning Call Obituaries
Diane Mariani
Diane J. Mariani Obituary
Diane J. Mariani, 61 years, of Schnecksville, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest in Allentown. She was the wife of Terry Mariani. Born in Lehigh County, she was a daughter of the late Hans and Joyce (Marcks) Tiesler. Diane was employed as an analyst for Dun & Bradstreet in Center Valley for many years. Survivors: husband, Terry; son, Michael of Lansford; grandchildren, Madison and Lilly; and sister, Karen Tiesler of York.Memorial Service: 4:00 PM Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville, with a visitation beginning at 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2019
