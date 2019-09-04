|
|
Diane K. Smith, 62, of Norristown, passed away of natural causes Friday, August 9 in her home. She was born in Palmerton to Kathryn B. (Green) and the late Luther H. Smith. She was a onetime member of the former First United Church of Christ, Palmerton.
A graduate of Kutztown University, Diane was a librarian for Pennsylvania State Hospitals for 35 years until retiring in 2016. She enjoyed quilting, shopping, reading, and the company of a cat.
Survivors: Sister Kim Smith, brothers Michael Smith and wife Marilyn, Bruce Maysmith and wife Tracy. She was predeceased by her brother Luther Smith Jr.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, November 16 at T.K. Thomas Funeral Home, 145 Delaware Ave, Palmerton. No calling hours.
Contributions: .
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 4, 2019