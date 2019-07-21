|
|
Diane L. Mishko, 67, of Danielsville, passed away from a hard battle with cancer on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. She was the loving wife of Paul J. Mishko Jr. of Danielsville. Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of the late Walter H. George Sr. & Virginia Elenor (Strohl) George. She was a graduate of Palmerton High School class 1971. She was a loving grandmother that had a passion for card making and a deep love for her cats.
Survivors: Husband; Daughter, Dana V. Brady & husband David A. Brady; Daughter, Vanessa J. Berger & husband Ryan J. Berger; Step-Daughter, Stacy L. Osmun & husband Kyle Osmun; Sisters, Teena Smiley & husband Jim, Mary Eckhart & husband David, and May George; Brother, Walter H. George Jr. & wife Debra.; In-laws, Paul J. Mishko Sr. & Barbara Gerlach; Ten Grandchildren and a long list of loving friends.
Services: A visitation service starts at 10:00AM, July 27, followed by a celebration of life memorial starting at 12:00PM, a light lunch will be provided following the memorial service. Both held at Faith Alive United Methodist Church 678 Pine St, Palmerton, PA 18071.
Private Interment for immediate family only.
Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019