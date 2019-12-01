|
|
Diane L Modzel, 71, of Allentown, passed away November 27, 2019. She was the wife of the late Fred L. Modzel. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of Sara (Cope) Diefenderfer and the late Charles F. Diefenderfer. In addition to her mother she is survived by brothers: Fred, husband of Connie of Coopersburg; Dane, of Orlando, Florida; Tim, of Allentown; James, husband of Kristina of Zionsville; sister, Jane, wife of David Hottenstein of Macungie. Services: Saturday December 7, 2019 11AM at the O`Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 5th Street, North Catasauqua. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Hildenbrand Funeral Home to defray expenses. Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., Kutztown in charge of arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019