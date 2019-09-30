|
Diane Marie Betz of Allentown passed away on Sept. 28th 2019 at the age of 72. Born in Allentown to the late: Victor L. and Marie E. (Eckhardt) Harry. She was predeceased by her husband Clifford and her brother Charles "Jake" Harry. Diane was a bus driver for the Allentown School District with First Student for 30 years and had been a bartender at St. John's Catholic Church Club, in Allentown, for many years. She is survived by Children: Christine (Nau) Glose and husband Gerald, Donna (Nau) Betz and husband Charles, and Scott Nau and wife Miranda (Kilanowski)Nau, 8 Grandchildren, Brother Victor Harry Jr., Sisters: Helen Barrall and Judy Schnabel. A calling will be held on Thursday October 3rd from 9:30AM until a service at 10:30AM both will be held at Weber Funeral Home 1619 Hamilton Street in Allentown. Contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street Suite 100, Allentown, Pa 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 30, 2019