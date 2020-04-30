Diane M. Moyer, 76, of Allentown, died April 27, 2020 in her residence. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Ruth (Mantz) Moyer. She worked for Bell Telephone, Bell Atlantic, and Verizon for 30 years, retiring in the late 1990's. Diane is survived by her son, Todd R. Moyer and wife Erika of Allentown; brother, Leslie Moyer of Texas; sister, Lynette Mutchler of Zionsville; grandchildren, Devon, Sydney, Sophia, and Seleste Moyer. Funeral services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.

