Our dearest sister,Tell us what does it look like in heaven?is it peaceful?is it free like they say?does the sun shine bright forever?does pain and your fears go away?we know that you're happy and you're more alive!We know you're dancing in the sky, and we know you're singing in the angels choir,and we hope the angels know what they have.We know it's so nice up in heaven since you've arrived.Step in the name of love our dear sister.We will continue to hold tight to the love and memories we've shared.FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS
Published in Morning Call from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2019