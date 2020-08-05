Diane R. Frederick, 52, of Emmaus, died August 3, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Ronald E. and Joyce D. (McMurtrie) Koch of Emmaus. Diane was a 1985 graduate of Emmaus High School and attended Kutztown University. She worked for Indoor Playground, Telerx, and Salisbury Behavioral Health, Inc. She was an avid Eagles fan, loved going to car shows with her friend Sherry, playing Keno, going to the shore, playing piano, games, and baking. She loved her furry friends and had a huge smile. Diane loved life and had a caring, bubbly personality that will be missed by many. She will be lovingly missed by her parents; sister, Deborah wife of Jeff Griesemer of Fleetwood; nephew, Brock Griesemer; aunts, uncles, and cousins. A celebration of Diane's life will be announced at a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2020.