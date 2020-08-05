Diane...my God I can't even believe I am typing this right now. You've been in my life for as long as I can remember. From being my mom's best friend and being my absolute favorite person in the entire world while I was little, to then having the privilege to call you my aunt for a period of time. Then, you became my children's most favorite person in the entire world and the only person (other than their Mimi & Pop) I trusted to babysit them when Doug and I needed a night out. These are the moments when (though I know I should not) I question God's plan. How? Why? As I sit here breaking down like i haven't in a very long time, I remember why you were my favorite person when I was little and even now. You along with my mom allowed me to tag along on some of your girl's nights out. I remember sitting at Perkins, eating a taco salad in one of those tortilla bowls (I thought those were so cool at the time) and getting to drink coffee with you and mom and have "girl talk". Now that am grown and have kids of my own, I realize how much you both sacrificing by allowing me to tag along and I appreciate it even more. I will forever remember hanging out at your house with Chris and Craig over the summer. Your infectious laugh, your bright smile and your amazing ability to turn any word or phrase into a song (without hesitation to sing it) will forever bring a smile to my face. I will always remember the way you said "hi" every time you came over, not just a "hi" but a "hhhiiii!" or "hhheeeeeyyyy!" in that wonderful upbeat tone with a huge smile on your face. Never a falsity in it; always genuinely happy to see us all despite anything you were dealing with outside of that moment. As mom and I said our goodbyes yesterday, I could only say as I always do "I'll see you soon" knowing that was likely not going to be the case, but unwilling at the time to accept it. I am so angry and heartbroken right now but I am also so glad that you are now carefree and just able to be that wonderful spirit that you always were. I love you Aunt Diane and I'll see you soon.

Lora Guinn

Friend