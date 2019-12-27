|
Diane R. Petko, 75, formerly of Bath, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Fountain Hill, Bethlehem, PA. Born on January 27, 1944, in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralston C. and Constance (Keller) Coleman. Prior to her auto accident in 1988, Diane proudly worked as a nursing aid for the former Leader Nursing Home, Bethlehem. In her earlier years, Diane enjoyed cooking and baking. Throughout her lifetime, she enjoyed spending time with her loving family. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Bath.
Survivors: sons, Michael Petko and his wife Vanessa, Timothy Petko, Sr. and his wife Tina, Jeff Petko and his wife Kathy, Matthew Petko; brother, Ralston Coleman, Jr.; two sisters, Evelyn Lesko and her husband Floyd, Sherri Intrepido and her husband Pat; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, baby Petko.
Services will held at 11 AM on Monday, December 30, 2019, in the Bartholomew Funeral Home, 243 S. Walnut St., Bath, PA 18014. Family and friends may call on Monday, from 9:30 to 11 AM, in the funeral home. Interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Bath.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019