Diane S. Schantzenbach, 75, of The Villages, Florida formerly of Emmaus, Pennsylvania, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, after a short, but courageous health battle.
Diane was born on September 8, 1944, in Allentown Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of the late Richard S. Hackman and Mildred (Wiltrout) Hackman. She graduated from Emmaus High School in 1962. She was the co-chair of the Class of 1962 Class Reunion Committee for many years.
She spent over 50 years as a PIAA Field Hockey Official, officiating girl's field hockey throughout Eastern PA. She is well known as the former owner of A &H Sporting Goods in Emmaus. Diane was also an avid tennis player. She was a member of the USTA and enjoyed playing tennis in local leagues and for leisure. She enjoyed volunteering at Life Church Allentown and Macungie in their Children's Ministry. Diane never stopped walking, cleaning, caring for people's pets, and planting flowers where she could utilize her incredible green thumb. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and playing games with her many close friends.
"Dede" lived her life for her three children and six adoring grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Jeff Schantzenbach of Allentown, PA, Dr. Sheri Lerner, wife of Dr. Ben Lerner of Windermere, Florida; Cadi Gilliland, wife of Joseph Gilliland of Stroudsburg, PA; and her grandchildren Mindy Schantzenbach, Skylar Lerner, Nicole Lerner, Cael Lerner, Alissa Gilliland, and Blake Gilliland. She is also survived by her sister Dolores Held and her husband Jim of Allentown, PA and loving nieces and nephew.
Due to the current restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date in both Florida and Pennsylvania.
Diane's arrangements are in the caring guidance of Winter Oak Funeral Home and Cremations 1132 E. Plant St. Winter Garden, FL 34787. In lieu of flowers: Donations can be made to the Emmaus High School Class of 1962 Memorial Scholarship Fund, in memory of Diane Schantzenbach. Checks payable to Emmaus High School, noting class of 1962 Scholarship Fund and her name. Mail to: Emmaus High School, 500 Macungie Avenue, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2020