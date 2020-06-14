77 years of age and resident of Macungie, formerly of Lehigh Parkway North in Allentown, passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Dr. Earl S. Jefferis, Jr. MD for 54 years. Born in Easton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Arabelle (Doll) Shotko. Diane was an active member of Calvary Moravian Church, Allentown, where she served as Head Diener and Sacristan. She was a Past President of the Parents Assoc. of The Swain School, volunteer librarian at Salisbury Middle School, and taught English as a second language to those becoming American citizens. A 1961 graduate of Easton High School, she continued her education at The Allentown Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1964. Diane was a life member of the Allentown Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. Earlier in life, she worked as a Registered Nurse at the former Allentown General Hospital, now Lehigh Valley Hospital 17th Street. Surviving beside her husband are daughters: Stephanie with husband Dr. Prem Subramanian MD, Ph.D, Stacy Jefferis-Jones and husband Jeff A. Jones; sons: Earl III, Matthew and Andrew; grandchildren: Arjuna, Mira and Emma; brother, Joseph Shotko and his wife Joann; predeceased by infant son Stephen in 1969. Services and entombment were private in Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Memorial contributions honoring Diane may be presented to the LVHN Gynecological Oncology Research and Education Fund PO Box 1883 Allentown, PA 18105-9988 or Calvary Moravian Church 948 North 21st Street Allentown, PA 18104. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle her arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store