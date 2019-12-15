|
|
Diane Williams passed away on Dec. 8th at St. Luke's Hospital in Bethlehem, sharing her last days while surrounded by many family members.
Diane Fay was born in Anchorage, Alaska, living parts of her childhood in Texas, China, and Queens, NY. She was a graduate of Slatington High School and served in the U.S. Army.
She was the daughter of Joan Vercusky (Munck) and Victor Vercusky, Jr.
In lieu of public services, a trust has been established for her newborn granddaughter, Amelia. A Family Reunion will be held in her memory.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019