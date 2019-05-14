|
Dianna L. Nichols, 72, of Allentown passed away May 7th at ManorCare, Easton. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart Hospital school of nursing in 1967 and worked as a registered nurse. She was a member of the Cathedral of St. Catharine of Siena, Allentown. She is survived by her daughter Adrianne M. Hibshman; a son Eugene G. Nichols; brother Daniel Siegfried and four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Eugene B. Nichols and her brother Michael Siegfried.Services: memorial prayer service on Friday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton Street, Allentown with interment following at Resurrection Cemetery. Directions at www.AllentownFunerals.com
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2019