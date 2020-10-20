1/1
Dianne C. Metzler
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dianne Carol Metzler, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Saturday October 17, 2020. Born September 9, 1945 in Allentown, daughter of the late Wallace and Elsie Jane (Mason) Forbes.

Dianne retired as a CNA from Lehigh Valley Hospital. She loved reading Christian books. Her passion was the Lord and she would tell everyone she met about Him.

Surviving are her children, Alissa (Terry) Gigeous, Carlisle; Lee (Gina) Andreas, Trexlertown; Cindy (Bill) Breininger, Macungie; Aubrey (Caleb) Gehris, Emmaus and Janie (Jospeh) McIver, New Bern, NC, her grandchildren Courtney; Kirstyn; Gavin; Tyler; Emily; Alexis; Logan; Jada; Devin; Lauren; Jacqueline and Joy and her great-grandchildren, Elijah; Aria; Hailee and Dhakota.

Dianne is preceded in death by her sister, Laverne Leiby and her brother, Chipper McCarty.

At Dianne's request, there will be no viewing. Services will be private for the family at their convenience.

To send a condolence or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.HoffmanFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved