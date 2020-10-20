Dianne Carol Metzler, age 75, went to be with the Lord on Saturday October 17, 2020. Born September 9, 1945 in Allentown, daughter of the late Wallace and Elsie Jane (Mason) Forbes.
Dianne retired as a CNA from Lehigh Valley Hospital. She loved reading Christian books. Her passion was the Lord and she would tell everyone she met about Him.
Surviving are her children, Alissa (Terry) Gigeous, Carlisle; Lee (Gina) Andreas, Trexlertown; Cindy (Bill) Breininger, Macungie; Aubrey (Caleb) Gehris, Emmaus and Janie (Jospeh) McIver, New Bern, NC, her grandchildren Courtney; Kirstyn; Gavin; Tyler; Emily; Alexis; Logan; Jada; Devin; Lauren; Jacqueline and Joy and her great-grandchildren, Elijah; Aria; Hailee and Dhakota.
Dianne is preceded in death by her sister, Laverne Leiby and her brother, Chipper McCarty.
At Dianne's request, there will be no viewing. Services will be private for the family at their convenience.
