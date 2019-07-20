Dianne Kent Macri, 64, crossed over peacefully in her Odessa, FL home on July 9th 2019 with her loving husband, Dana, by her side. Born in Bethlehem, PA on 6/30 /55 Dianne was the daughter of the late Alfred & Arlene Romich. She is preceded in death by her husband of 28 years Robert Kent, brother Dennis Romich, sister Shirley Stark and sister Betty Gardner Stout all of Bethlehem.



Dianne's love of people and animals made her one of the most popular individuals in her hometown of Bethlehem, PA and in her adopted hometown of Odessa, FL. Her smile and personality would light up a room as soon as she walked in.



Survivors:



Dianne will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Dana of Odessa, FL brother Ronald and his wife Janet of Thornton, CO. and brother Dale Romich of Quebec, Canada. Nieces: Samantha Dill of MD, Tiffany Bishop of CO, Theresa Romich of Quebec, Canada, Kate Clase of PA, Colleen Schmidt of PA, Tina Sposili of PA and Linda Smith of AZ. Nephews: Dale Romich Jr. of Quebec, Lee Romich of Bethlehem and Barry Kratzer of GA. Cousins: Andrew and Monica Sposili of Nazareth, Chris Vaughn of TX, Juliet Patrone of PA and Floyd Remaley of FL.



Services:



There will be a small graveside gathering at Holy Savior Cemetery on Friday, 9/20. The Romich, Kent and Macri families request that any donations be made to your local animal shelter in lieu of flowers. Published in Morning Call from July 20 to Aug. 3, 2019