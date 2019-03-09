Dianne M. Waldrop, 72 of Saint Augustine, Florida passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Starling at Nocatee Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. Born October 11, 1946 in Bath, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilber and Estella (Marsh) Filchner. She and her husband, Michael Waldrop, were married on September 19, 1969. She was a registered Nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital and then Northampton Medical Assoc. for many years before retiring and was well liked by her coworkers. She served as a Ist Lieutenant in the US Army as a Registered Nurse during Vietnam.In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughter, Michele wife of Brian Rzepiela of Saint Augustine, FL, son, Michael D. Waldrop, Jr. and wife Marlo of Whitehall, sisters, Emilie Filchner of Allentown, and Marlene wife of Earl Anderson of N. Whitehall Township, and grandchildren, Nathan, Zachary, Rachael, Jordan, Michaela, and Devon.The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM followed by a 2:00 PM funeral service, all on Friday, March 15, 2019, at the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Interment will follow at Danielsville Union Cemetery, Danielsville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to or the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, both in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary