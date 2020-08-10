Dion Michael Chickey, passed unexpectedly, on August 6, 2020. He was born January 1, 1971 in Bethlehem; son of Michael Joseph Chickey and Virginia (Solivan) Bellis.
Dion will be remembered for his kindness, love of his cats, and his amazing abilities in the kitchen. He lived his passion for cooking as sous-chef for Corked 2.0 and Molly's Irish Grille and Sports Pub. Dion was a member of the Heights A.A.
He is survived by his son, Maximillian Michael Chickey; father, Michael Chickey and wife, Evelyn; mother, Virginia Bellis and husband, Marcel; grandfather, Ray Carrillo; sister, Gina Dixon and husband, Gable; step-brothers, Jessi Smith and wife, Sandra, and Michael Bellis; step-sister, Rachel Bellis; aunt, Sandra M. Hari and Nick Diacogiannis; nephews, Anthony Childress, Brandon Dixon, and Gable C. Dixon, Jr.; great-nephew, Legend Smith Dixon; and cousins, Thomas Ackerman and wife, Jen, and Danielle M. Hari, MD. Dion was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia Carrillo, and grandparents, Dolly and Joe Tertusek.
Connell Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd., Easton, PA 18042 and/or Peaceable Kingdom, 1049 MacArthur Rd., Whitehall, PA 18052.
