Noted local activist, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Dixie Dugan White passed into eternal rest on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, following an accident and brief illness. She was born Patricia Ann Dugan in Bethlehem on March 13th, 1943. She earned a bachelor's degree from Wheaton College in Massachusetts and a master's degree from Syracuse University. She spent the bulk of her life as a tireless activist and advocate for many organizations. She was the president of the Pennsylvania chapter of the National Organization for Women (NOW), Senior Field Organizer for the Chicago Chapter of NOW, Community Organizer for the Lehigh Valley Human Needs Coalition, Organizer at The Lehigh Valley Project, NE PA Regional Director for the Pennsylvania Public Interest Coalition, Director at the AIDS Service Center of the Lehigh Valley, Caseworker for Northampton County Children and Youth, and Intensive Case Manager with Northampton County's Drug and Alcohol Division. She was also heavily involved in the ERA movement, The Lehigh Valley Labor Council, GLAAD, FACT, LEPOCO, The Micah Project, and her Church: St Andrews Episcopal Church of Bethlehem. In addition to being a champion for equality for women, the LGBT community, human rights, workers' rights, and the environment, she was an avid gardener, herbalist and chef; and at one time, had served as an instructor at the Anna Rodale Gourmet Cooking Center. She especially enjoyed making flavored vinegars, herbal medicines and potpourri using herbs grown in her garden. She is survived by sons Aaron Ramson White, of Allentown; Jeremy Booz White of Emmaus; daughter-in-law Lisa J. White, grandson Silas W. White, step grandchildren Andy Griffith and Daniella Redden, all of Emmaus; and Jason Griffith, of Allentown; sisters Frances Schrantz and Genevieve Goff, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by brother Edward Dugan and sister Catherine Barrett. Memorial plans will be announced via her Facebook page as they become available. In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation be made to The Bradbury Sullivan Center. Donations will further their mission and provide a lasting tribute to this legendary activist. Details about the tribute effort are included in the link below. Donations can be made via the link or mailed in. Online: https://www.bradburysullivancenter.org/dixieduganwhite Mail: The Bradbury Sullivan Center 522 West Maple Street Bayard Rustin Way Allentown, PA 18101
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.