Dmitri A. Garcia, 18, of Upper Milford Twp., passed away July 5, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Francisco Garcia and Darcie (Betancur) Garcia. Dmitri was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of 2020. He was an all-around athlete at EHS and was an Awarded Captain of the football team, where he played center and wore #60. Dmitri enjoyed music, playing video games and was a devoted son. He will live on in the lives of many others as an organ donor. Dmitri was a member of Word of Faith Church, Allentown.



Survivors: Mother; Father; Brother, Alonso Garcia; Maternal Grandfather, Joaquin Betancur; Maternal Great Grandmother, Lilia Fraga; Paternal Grandmother, Gladys Burgos; Aunts; Uncles; Cousins; Faithful dog, Bubba.



Services: Due to COVID restrictions, we ask that you adhere to the following schedule. On Monday, July 13th Students and Classmates can come 4-5:30PM, Family Friends and Community can come 5:30-7PM and his Football Family and Teammates can come 7-8PM all at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. Masks are required and social distancing must be practiced.



Contributions: Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to help defray funeral expenses.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store