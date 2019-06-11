Home

Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Dolores Angela Mugione, 82, of Bethlehem, died on Thursday June 6, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem, daughter of the late Frank and Lena (Piacquadio) Orban. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Stephen Mugione. She will be dearly missed by her children, Bryan, Janet, Richard, and Greg; grandchildren, Bart, Bryan, and Gina; great granddaughter, Savannah; and sister, Georgine. Dolores was predeceased by her brother, Frank, Jr.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019
