Dolores B. Gyore, 89, of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Moravian Village. Her husband of 46 years, Stephen J. Gyore, died in 1995. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Bertha (Eichner) Beischl.Surviving are daughters, Kathleen Gyore, and husband Steve Riccaboni of Lehighton, Diane Pierro, and husband Mario of Bluffton, SC; sister, Virginia Krause of Utah; grandchildren, Nicole, Jessica and Joseph; great-grandson, Ryan; and niece, Lynette Smith of Allentown. She was predeceased by siblings, Arlene Mack, Bernice Schnabel, Raymond and Carl Beischl.Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 25, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until service time on Monday. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 20, 2019