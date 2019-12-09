Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Dolores Schoemaker
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Queenship of Mary Church
1324 Newport Ave
Northampton, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Schoemaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores B. Schoemaker


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores B. Schoemaker Obituary
Dolores B. Schoemaker, 85, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with her daughter at her side. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Schoemaker, who died September 18, 2012. Dolores was an examiner at Modern Pants Factory for 30 years and at Cross Country Clothes for 10 years. She was a part-time waitress at the Northampton Community Center for several years. Survivors: daughter, Deborah S. Bodnar of Northampton and sister, Dorothy Faut of Gilbertsville. Dolores was predeceased by her son-in-law, David G. Bodnar. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:30 am in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Wednesday 9:00 – 10:00 am in the Reichel Funeral Home 326 E. 21st St. Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be presented to the church or St Jude Children's research Hospital care of funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -