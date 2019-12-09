|
Dolores B. Schoemaker, 85, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7, 2019 with her daughter at her side. She was the wife of the late Richard C. Schoemaker, who died September 18, 2012. Dolores was an examiner at Modern Pants Factory for 30 years and at Cross Country Clothes for 10 years. She was a part-time waitress at the Northampton Community Center for several years. Survivors: daughter, Deborah S. Bodnar of Northampton and sister, Dorothy Faut of Gilbertsville. Dolores was predeceased by her son-in-law, David G. Bodnar. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 11th at 10:30 am in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Wednesday 9:00 – 10:00 am in the Reichel Funeral Home 326 E. 21st St. Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be presented to the church or St Jude Children's research Hospital care of funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 9, 2019