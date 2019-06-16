Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Bond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Bond

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores Bond Obituary
Dolores (Wirth) Bond

Dolores (Wirth) Bond, 86, of Nazareth, PA, passed away June 12, 2019. She was the loving widow of Jack Bond. Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Viola Wirth. Surviving are children: Gary Mitchell, and his wife, Lisa, of Danielsville, Bonnie Mitchell, of Allentown; brothers: Neil Wirth, and Tucker Wirth; sister: Sandra Gangewere, and her significant other, John, all of Allentown, 3 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. She was predeceased by her daughter: Sandy Ebert, and a sister: Betty Bernhardt. Services will be held Privately. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at www.falkfuneralhomes.com

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.