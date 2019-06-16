|
Dolores (Wirth) Bond
Dolores (Wirth) Bond, 86, of Nazareth, PA, passed away June 12, 2019. She was the loving widow of Jack Bond. Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Viola Wirth. Surviving are children: Gary Mitchell, and his wife, Lisa, of Danielsville, Bonnie Mitchell, of Allentown; brothers: Neil Wirth, and Tucker Wirth; sister: Sandra Gangewere, and her significant other, John, all of Allentown, 3 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. She was predeceased by her daughter: Sandy Ebert, and a sister: Betty Bernhardt. Services will be held Privately. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at www.falkfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019