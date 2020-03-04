|
|
Dolores Corine (Nanni) Sipple, age 91, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospice, Allentown. Born May 5, 1928 in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Maria (Spogli) Nanni, and the widow of the late Valen Sipple, to whom she was married 24 years at the time of his passing in 1978. She was preceded in death by her son, Kurt Sipple, and her daughter, Lisa Sipple Caruso. Dolores is survived by: daughter Jane Sipple, son Keith Sipple and his wife Lesley, and son-in-law Charles Caruso; grandchildren Gina Neiderer and her husband Corey Neiderer, Drew Sipple, Meredith Sipple, Julia Caruso, Michael Caruso, and Elizabeth Caruso; great-grandchildren Philip, Corrine, and William Neiderer; and sister Beatrice Naples. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Monday, March 9, at Naugle Funeral and Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. Calling hours will be from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Interment will be private and at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dolores' name to Leigh Valley Hospice 2024 Leigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103 or LifePath 160 W. Germantown Pike, Norristown, PA 19401. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.NaugleFCS.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020