Dolores D. Miller, 88, formerly of Emmaus, died February 20, 2019 in Wesley Long Hospital in NC. She was the wife of the late Clarence F. Miller, Jr. They were married for 51 years at the time of his death in 2001. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy B. Sandt. She worked as a legal secretary for the law firm of Donecker and Noonan for more than 50 years. She loved to travel, go to the beach, and watch movies. She also loved taking care of her many dogs all her life. Her family was the most important thing to her and she will be terribly missed by her daughters and their families. She is survived by daughters, Linda Fries of Colfax, NC and Gayla Gilley and her husband Jeffrey, of Macungie; 5 grandchildren- Gena Schultheis, Lindsay Wescoe, Jonathan Fries, Meghan and Christina Gilley and 4 great-grandchildren- Colton Wescoe, Carter, Bennett, and Adelaide Schultheis. Private graveside services will be held in the spring.