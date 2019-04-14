Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Gall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Diana Gall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dolores Diana Gall, 84, of Allentown, passed away peacefully April 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late James S. Gall, Jr., who passed away in 1995. Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Stanley C. and Geraldine A. (Wimmer) Zimmerman. Dolores was formerly employed at Mack Trucks, Allentown, and Hess' Department Store. She was a member of the Penn Allen Eastern Star and she enjoyed traveling and playing a concert organ.Survivors: Daughters, Nina Allen and her husband, Dr. Fred, and Nora Banak and her husband, Peter; Son, Mark David Gall and his fiancée, Carol Lynn Edelman; Grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew, and Christopher Allen, and Peter James Banak; Great-Granddaughter, Amber Allen; Cousin, C. Keith Bellhorn and his wife, Carol. Dolores was predeceased by her brother, Stanley G. "Reds" Zimmerman.Services: Memorial 3 PM Friday, April 19 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now