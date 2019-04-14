|
|
Dolores Diana Gall, 84, of Allentown, passed away peacefully April 11, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. She was the wife of the late James S. Gall, Jr., who passed away in 1995. Born in Lehighton, she was the daughter of the late Stanley C. and Geraldine A. (Wimmer) Zimmerman. Dolores was formerly employed at Mack Trucks, Allentown, and Hess' Department Store. She was a member of the Penn Allen Eastern Star and she enjoyed traveling and playing a concert organ.Survivors: Daughters, Nina Allen and her husband, Dr. Fred, and Nora Banak and her husband, Peter; Son, Mark David Gall and his fiancée, Carol Lynn Edelman; Grandchildren, Ryan, Andrew, and Christopher Allen, and Peter James Banak; Great-Granddaughter, Amber Allen; Cousin, C. Keith Bellhorn and his wife, Carol. Dolores was predeceased by her brother, Stanley G. "Reds" Zimmerman.Services: Memorial 3 PM Friday, April 19 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2019