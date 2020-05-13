Dolores E. Durst
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores E. Durst, 91, formerly of 1401 Liberty St. Allentown, died May 11, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Durst. Dolores worked at the former H. Leh & Co. Department Store for 47 years until retiring in 1992. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Franklin P. and Violet G. (Kuehn) Airey. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Allentown. At St. John's Lutheran Church, she was a past member of the Girl's Gallery Choir and was a volunteer for the Tuesday's Club AIDS outreach. She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Allentown and was a former Sunday School teacher and senior choir member. Dolores was a member of the Municipal Opera Company from 1958-1961.

Survivors: Daughter: Marie ER Durst and her Partner Carol Liddiard of Murray, Utah, Step-Daughters: Theresa Kressler of Allentown and Frances wife of Richard Shellenberger of Wyomissing, Step-Grandchildren, Step-Great-Grandchildren and Caregiver: Mark Bennett of Allentown.

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609 Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
She was my Sunday School teacher at St. Stephens. She will always be remembered for her kind and compassionate way of teaching and speaking with others.
Brad P
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved