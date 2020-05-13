Dolores E. Durst, 91, formerly of 1401 Liberty St. Allentown, died May 11, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Thomas A. Durst. Dolores worked at the former H. Leh & Co. Department Store for 47 years until retiring in 1992. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Franklin P. and Violet G. (Kuehn) Airey. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Allentown. At St. John's Lutheran Church, she was a past member of the Girl's Gallery Choir and was a volunteer for the Tuesday's Club AIDS outreach. She was a member of the former St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, Allentown and was a former Sunday School teacher and senior choir member. Dolores was a member of the Municipal Opera Company from 1958-1961.
Survivors: Daughter: Marie ER Durst and her Partner Carol Liddiard of Murray, Utah, Step-Daughters: Theresa Kressler of Allentown and Frances wife of Richard Shellenberger of Wyomissing, Step-Grandchildren, Step-Great-Grandchildren and Caregiver: Mark Bennett of Allentown.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at: www.jsburkholder.com
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Animals In Distress, P.O. Box 609 Coopersburg, PA 18036 or to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.