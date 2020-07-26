1/1
Dolores E. Pennypacker
Dolores E. Pennypacker, 88, of Pennsburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Pennsburg Manor. She was widow of Augustus H. "Bud" Pennypacker who passed away in 1993.

Born in Pennsburg, she was the daughter of the late Lynwood and Mae (Endy) Kline.

Dolores was a 1949 graduate of Pennsburg High School and a production worker for the Pants Factory in Pennsburg, the Gage in Sellersville and Keystone in Pennsburg.

She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Pennsburg, WELCA, TOPPS, Curves and was a league bowler for the East Greenville Fire Company.

Dolores is survived by her two grandchildren, Casey and Kelsi Foraker; and a sister, Anita Krause. She is predeceased by a son, Barry Pennypacker; a daughter, Janice Foraker; and two sisters, Jeanette Conway and Elaine Benfield.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home, 222 Washington St., East Greenville, PA 18041. A burial will follow in St Mark's Lutheran Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 to 11 AM prior to the service. Offer condolences to the family at www.mannslonakerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery County SPCA at www.montgomerycountyspca.org.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
JUL
31
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home
222 Washington Street
East Greenville, PA 18041-1414
215-679-9589
