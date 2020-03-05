|
84 years of age and former resident of Breinigsville and Hokendauqua, passed away peacefully on Monday March 2, 2020 at Whitehall Manor, while receiving loving care along with Lehigh Valley Hospice. Born in Catasauqua to the late Oliver W. Resh, John Schlosser, Sr. and the former Lillian Leabold, she was the wife of Charles H. Silvius for 65 years. She was a member of Faith Ev. Lutheran Church in Whitehall, and attended Faith Church in Trexlertown. Dolores was a 1953 graduate of Whitehall High School, and enjoyed being a homemaker. Surviving beside her husband are daughters Charlotte McFarland and her husband Irvin, Roxane Berghold and her husband Michael, and Lorraine Kressley; grandchildren Holly with Jeremy, Matthew and Gabriela; great grandchildren Kylie and Lily; brother Oliver "Bugs" Resh and his wife Angela; sister in law Angela Schlosser; along with nieces, nephews and extended family. She was predeceased by infant twin sons Matthew and Michael and her brother John Schlosser, Jr. Services will be 11:00 am Monday March 9, 2020 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Boulevard, Whitehall, PA. 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave. exit of Route 22, where her viewings will be 5:00 to 7:00 pm Sunday and 10:00 am until service time on Monday. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park, Whitehall. Memorial contributions honoring Dolores may be presented to The 399 Market Street Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106 or Lehigh Valley Hospice PO Box 4000 Attn: Development Office Allentown, PA 18105
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020