Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-7823
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc
65 S 4Th St
Hamburg, PA 19526
View Map
Dolores E.C. Bleiler, 89, of Weisenberg Twp., died on July 19, 2019 in the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of Edgar F. Bleiler, who died April 13, 2006.

Born in Fullerton, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E.J. and Dorothy I.E. (Frey) Yob. She was a graduate of Whitehall High School. She was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church, Allentown. Dolores was a member of TOPS, Trexlertown. She enjoyed attending church services at Topton. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her two children: Roger J. Bleiler, husband of Mary Ann (Goodwin) Bleiler, Austin, TX; and Vivian D. (Bleiler), wife of Troy D. Weidner, Kutztown; and five grandchildren: Austin, Audra, Daniel, Anson, and David.

Services will be held on Friday at 1:30 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg. Burial will follow in St. John's Union Cemetery, Whitehall. Viewing will be on Thursday 7:00-8:30 pm and Friday 1:00-1:30 pm. Memorial contributions may be sent to Diakon Lutheran Social Ministries, Office of Development Gift Administration, for Activities Fund, 1 S. Home Avenue, Topton, PA 19562. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019
