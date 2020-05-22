DOLORES FIORENTINO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share DOLORES's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Fiorentino, 90, of Hellertown, passed away of natural causes on May 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. She was the loving wife of the late James A. Fiorentino. Born in Mahanoy City, she was one of nine children of Regina and John A. Malinowski. She is survived by: son James R. Fiorentino of Bethlehem, son John Fiorentino and his wife Dijana, of San Diego, California, son Daniel Fiorentino of Bangkok, Thailand, daughter Maryanne Ruffer, of Hellertown, and son Michael and his wife Rebecca of Morton, Pennsylvania; grandchildren Kerri Ruffer, Julia Lueker, Jackson and Jonathan Fiorentino, Joshua, Wesley, Samuel and Jeremy Fiorentino; great-grandchildren Charlotte, Jack and Frances; siblings Leonard Malinowski, Joan DiSalle, Daniel Malinowski, and John P. Malinowski; and many nieces and nephews. Dolores (known by friends and family as Lori) graduated two years early from high school. She worked as a hotel clerk and a Western Union telegram agent briefly in early adulthood. She was employed later as a seamstress and then at Bethlehem Steel where she worked primarily in the beamyards. She was a proud union member. Dolores attended St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church in Hellertown for over 50 years, where she served many years in the Ladies' Guild, and for a time in the Choir. Dolores is beloved by her family and friends and was renowned for her generosity and energy even into her late 80s. She took up swimming in middle age and engaged in the activity at the YMCA for decades until 2019. In her later years, her hobby had been to set up a stall at the Saylorsburg Flea Market which she greatly enjoyed. She was a tremendous baker, a crossword expert and a formidable scrabble player.

Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, 326 Main Street, Hellertown. Immediately following the visitation, a private service will be held and streamed on Facebook live. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. A celebration of Dolores will be held at a future date for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to the World Food Program USA (www.wfpusa.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
27
Service
PRIVATE - livestream on Facebook live
Send Flowers
MAY
27
Service
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved