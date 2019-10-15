|
Dolores M. Gearhart, 96, formerly of Allentown, passed away October 14, 2019. She was the wife of the late Atty. Mark Gearhart, who passed away on April 30, 1996. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph R. and Anna (Sladek) Ettl. Dolores graduated as salutatorian from Central Catholic High School, Class of 1940. She worked as a secretary at the following places: The White Motor Co. (1940-42), Lehigh Portland Cement Co. ('42-'45), Consolidated Vultee Aircraft Corp. ('45-'46), Merritt Lumber Co. ('46), Judicial Secretary to The Honorable Judge Ethan Allen Gearhart, and President Judge of the Orphans' Court of Lehigh County ('46-'62). She was the first female court stenographer in Lehigh County and also the adoption investigator for orphans' court of Lehigh County. Dolores was also a real estate agent with Franklin S. Balliet, Realtor from 1972-'74. In retirement, she worked for many years in her husband's law practice.
Dolores was active for many years as a volunteer with Lehigh County Girl Scouts as Leader of First Senior Service Scout Troop (sponsored by Sacred Heart Church) of Lehigh County during WWII. She was also President of Lehigh County Girl Scout Leaders' Assocation for two years and she was also a council member.
She was a Red Cross Nurse's Aide during WWII at both Allentown General Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, an international business girls' sorority, and she was President of its city council for two years. She was a former member of the Board of Directors of Allentown Community Concert Assoc. Dolores was also a member of the Lehigh County Historical Society and Senior Citizens of Lehigh County.
Survivors: Daughter, Sally L. Askew, wife of John Landon Askew, Jr.; Grandchildren, Kevin, Melissa, wife of Paul Winterling, Mark, and Cristina, all of Phoenix, MD; Nieces and Nephews. Dolores was predeceased by her sister, Teresa Kucharik, and her brothers, Richard and Carl Ettl.
Services: Mass of Christian Burial 1 PM Thursday, October 17 at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown, PA 18103. Calling hours will be held 12-1 PM Thursday in the church. Interment to follow at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Avenue, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 15, 2019