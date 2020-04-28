Dolores J. Hall
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores "Dee" J. Hall, age 89, wife of Kenneth J. Hall, of King of Prussia, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem. Born on January 14, 1931 in York, PA, she was a daughter of the late Frank and Laura (O'Shea) Benkert. Mrs. Hall graduated from York Catholic High School, and earned her Registered Nursing degree from St. Joseph's School of Nursing. She was a faithful member of the Mother of Divine Providence Parish in King of Prussia. She loved The Lord, served as a Eucharistic Minister and was involved with the Intercessory Prayer group and Alpha. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a love of laughter, a sweet and generous spirit and cared deeply for her family. She profoundly touched so many lives. Her family will always cherish beach trips, dinners out on their deck and board games and cards with grandchildren. The incredible love that she and her husband of 66 years shared set a wonderful lifelong example for generations. She will be deeply missed. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hall is survived by five children, Leslie, wife of Dr. James McGuire of Bethlehem, PA, Kenneth, husband of Debra Hall of Lafayette Hill, PA, Brian, husband of Kathy Phillips of Cheyney, PA, Jean, wife of Kevin Hofmockel of Schwenksville, PA, and Carol, wife of John DiFrancesco of Limerick, PA; 12 grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; three siblings; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by four siblings. A private funeral mass will take place in the Mother of Divine Providence Church, followed by a private burial in the Washington Memorial Chapel Churchyard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America by visiting alzfdn.org or Smile Train at smiletrain.org. Condolences may be made by visiting PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com. Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home, Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home
610 South Main Street
Phoenixville, PA 19460
610-933-3572
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved