Dolores J. Hauze, 90 of Allentown, died on August 12, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles C. Hauze.
Dolores was the daughter of the late William and Effie G. (Moyer) Hamersly.
She was a volunteer for Good Shepard Home for 30 year and served as a mentor at Salisbury Middle School.
Survivors: Son; daughters; grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother William.
Service: Private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the Sell-Herron Funeral Home, Allentown. www.herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: To the .
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019