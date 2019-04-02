Dolores J. "Doby" Herman, 84 years, of Allentown, died Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown, surrounded by her loving family after a long battle with dementia. She was the wife of Richard "Dick" Herman with whom she celebrated 51 years of marriage in March. Born in Catasauqua, she was the daughter of the late Howard P. and Mabel D. (Oswald) Newhard. Dolores was a member of Holy Trinity Memorial Lutheran Church in Catasauqua. A 1953 graduate of Catasauqua H.S., she was employed as a payroll tax supervisor for Finance America, formerly GAC, for 39 years before retiring. She volunteered for the Lions Club, enjoyed going to the shore with her husband and girlfriends, and going to the casinos.Surviving with her husband are stepsons Jeffrey D. Herman and his wife Jane, and Jon Michael Herman, brothers Douglas Newhard and his wife Diane, and Thomas Newhard and his wife Connie, sisters Patricia Palencar, Karen Faust, Joan Herman, wife of George Joyce, and Betty, wife of Fred Knauss, brother in law Robert Humanick, granddaughters Heather and Jennifer, and great granddaughter Abigail. She was predeceased by a sister Brenda Humanick and a brother Howard P. Jr. Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday April 5th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, 18032. Her viewing will be from 10-11am Friday at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Memorial contributions may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary