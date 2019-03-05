Dolores "Tootie" Krcelich, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Edward Krcelich with whom she shared over 70 years of loving marriage this past January. Born in Fountain Hill, she was the daughter of the late John Stephen and Helen Rose (Lichbor) Ortwein. Tootie was a graduate of Fountain Hill High School, class of 1948. She worked for Pentamation St. Luke's Hospital as a Key Punch Operator for over 15 years until retiring. Tootie was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Bethlehem and the Croatian Fraternal Union. She loved spending time with her family at Lake Wallenpaupack and traveling with her husband Ed. Tootie loved to visit Croatia where her husband Edward's parents were born. She enjoyed watching tv, reading and crossword puzzles. SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband Edward, she will be lovingly remembered by her son Edward F. Krcelich and Marie Greenawald of Bethlehem; grandsons Brain and his wife Colleen of Bethlehem and Brett and his wife Virdeana of Downingtown and her loving great-grandchildren Justin, Marlena, Nathan, Anna and Brooke. Tootie was preceded in death by her daughter in law Penny Krcelich. SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3221 Santee Road, Bethlehem, PA 18020 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 10 A.M. until time of the mass. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Tootie's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Development Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary